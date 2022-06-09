Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.33 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $162.33 million and approximately $905,803.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00304828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00437227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030835 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,801,483,856 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

