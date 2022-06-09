Raymond James Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.56. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

