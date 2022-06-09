Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

