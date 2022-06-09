ReapChain Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ReapChain has a market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.97 or 1.00025681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030514 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

