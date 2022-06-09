Refinable Price Hits $0.0412 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00341785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00431238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

