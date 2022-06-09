Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading 1% Higher

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. 9,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a market cap of C$104.91 million and a PE ratio of -30.29.

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

