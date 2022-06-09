Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

