Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 100.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($35.27).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO traded up €1.00 ($1.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €27.40 ($29.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,090,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a one year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.