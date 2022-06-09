ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.94

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.94 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33.36 ($0.42). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 17,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.28. The stock has a market cap of £19.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

