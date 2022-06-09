Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.23), with a volume of 74931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.90 ($1.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

