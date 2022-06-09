Revomon Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $137,657.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

