Rewardiqa (REW) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $17,950.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002990 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.