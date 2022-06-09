RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

