Richard Scott Blackley Sells 19,546 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSCR stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 141.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $17,291,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

