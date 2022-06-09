Ritocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $102,282.62 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $102,282.62 and $9.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00429267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,702,689,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,391,478 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

