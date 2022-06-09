ROAD Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $58,881.41 and approximately $434,576.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00339087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00439894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030631 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

