Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 358,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,131. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.