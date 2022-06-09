Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL stock traded up $11.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,406. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.41.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

