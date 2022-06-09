Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,492. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

