Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.00. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,236. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average is $454.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

