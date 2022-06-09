Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 14,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

