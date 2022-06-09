Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

