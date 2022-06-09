Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

