Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

MSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.30. 3,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.