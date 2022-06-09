Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.08.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,834. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

