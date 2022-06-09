Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Cintas comprises about 1.5% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.21. 1,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $346.70 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

