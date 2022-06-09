Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 136,365 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 11.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.86% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $75,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

