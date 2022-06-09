Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 930 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.98. 42,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,739. The company has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

