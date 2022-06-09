Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 236,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

