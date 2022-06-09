Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

