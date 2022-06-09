Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 27,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4,067.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $100.94. 147,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,161. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

