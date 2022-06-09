Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 46,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,987. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

