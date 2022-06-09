Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 223 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 13,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,838. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

