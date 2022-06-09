Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

ROST traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 2,707,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

