Route One Investment Company L.P. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Route One Investment Company L.P. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 274,250 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 5.1% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 0.09% of Salesforce worth $228,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $191.94. 178,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,079. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

