Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $399.33 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Route One Investment Company L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 8.9% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 0.26% of Charles Schwab worth $399,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 130,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,147. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

