Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,640,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,353.59. 20,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,405.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,646.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

