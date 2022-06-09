Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.7% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $434,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 197,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,531. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.