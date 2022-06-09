Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 3,614,447 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 22.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 352,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

MREO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 82,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,378. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.