Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 666,222 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 548.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 473,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $939.69 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

