Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 81,287 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.