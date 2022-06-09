Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $15.27 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 453,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.23. 116,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,985 shares of company stock worth $2,319,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

