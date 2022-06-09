Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,406,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.69% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.