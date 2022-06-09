Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 3,284,305 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the quarter. Radius Health makes up 2.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Radius Health worth $48,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 243,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

