Ryan Gerbrandt Sells 1,674 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $90,563.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 49,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $847.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Anterix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Anterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.