Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.14.

NYSE:R opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $40,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

