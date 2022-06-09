Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.