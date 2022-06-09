S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 3,558 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 40,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,498. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.