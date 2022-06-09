S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires Shares of 14,522 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

