S. R. Schill & Associates Has $658,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.64. 94,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.